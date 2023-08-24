Every Reason Why You Need To Dine At Arizona's Oldest Restaurant

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

August 24, 2023

Grilled chicken wings
Photo: Getty Images

In Arizona, a culinary treasure awaits — one that not only serves the most tasty and memorable dishes, but also offers a captivating journey through history.

The Palace Restaurant and Saloon, the oldest dining establishment in Prescott, stands as a testament to the unforgettable essence of fine dining. With its origins tracing back to the 1800s, this treasured establishment beckons both locals and travelers to engage in an experience that seamlessly blends the charm of yesterday's past with the pleasures of the palate.

LoveFood.com stepped into the world of The Palace in honor of recognizing every U.S. state's oldest eatery still going strong, where time-honored place and a rich heritage converge to create a timeless dining experience. Isn't that an invitation that's impossible to resist?

Here's what LoveFood.com shared about The Palace Restaurant and Saloon,

"The history of this eye-catching, wood-clad bar turned restaurant stretches right back to 1877, when Prescott's Whiskey Row – a historic street then known for its many saloons – was in its heyday. The Palace was sadly destroyed in a fire that engulfed the street in the 19th century, but was rebuilt in 1900 and still thrives today. Prop up the ornate wooden bar and feast on everything from blackened salmon to chicken dinners and old-fashioned fish and chips."
