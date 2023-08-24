'Glee' Cast Reunites & Honors Late Naya Rivera In New Photos

The Glee cast had an unexpected reunion while showing support for the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes. Actress Heather Morris let fans in on the special moment with an Instagram Post and also shared how she made sure her late costar Naya Rivera was honored.

In the first photo, Morris holds up her picket sign which shows a still of Rivera's character Santana Lopez saying, "Only straight I am is straight-up broke." The last photos showed Morris posing with her a bunch of her Glee castmates including Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams), Darren Criss (Blaine Anderson), Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang), Dot-Marie Jones (Coach Beiste), Becca Tobin (Kitty Wilde), Iqbal Theba (Principal Figgins), Vanessa Lengies (Sugar Motta), Max Adler (Dave Karofsky), Jacob Artist (Jake Puckerman), Mike O’Malley (Burt Hummel), Josh Sussman (Jacob Ben Israel), Romy Rosemont (Carole Hudson) and the show's co-creator Brad Falchuk.