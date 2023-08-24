'Glee' Cast Reunites & Honors Late Naya Rivera In New Photos

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 24, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The Glee cast had an unexpected reunion while showing support for the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes. Actress Heather Morris let fans in on the special moment with an Instagram Post and also shared how she made sure her late costar Naya Rivera was honored.

In the first photo, Morris holds up her picket sign which shows a still of Rivera's character Santana Lopez saying, "Only straight I am is straight-up broke." The last photos showed Morris posing with her a bunch of her Glee castmates including Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams), Darren Criss (Blaine Anderson), Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang), Dot-Marie Jones (Coach Beiste), Becca Tobin (Kitty Wilde), Iqbal Theba (Principal Figgins), Vanessa Lengies (Sugar Motta), Max Adler (Dave Karofsky), Jacob Artist (Jake Puckerman), Mike O’Malley (Burt Hummel), Josh Sussman (Jacob Ben Israel), Romy Rosemont (Carole Hudson) and the show's co-creator Brad Falchuk.

"God these humans," Morris wrote in the caption referring to her Glee costars. "We marched in solidarity’s with the @sagaftra and @wgastrikeunite @wgawest @wgaeast" Other stars from the series that couldn't be there took to the comments to show their support including Dianna Agron who commented three pink heart emojis.

Fans also took to the comments to show their appreciation for Morris including Naya Rivera. The actress tragically passed away in July 2020 after she disappeared while boating with her son Josey at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. "The fact that you guys used signs with some of Santana's iconic lines," one fan wrote adding the praising hands and a fire emoji. "Love that you took a Santana sign so that Naya could be there to ❤️," another added.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.