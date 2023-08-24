'Glee' Cast Reunites & Honors Late Naya Rivera In New Photos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 24, 2023
The Glee cast had an unexpected reunion while showing support for the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes. Actress Heather Morris let fans in on the special moment with an Instagram Post and also shared how she made sure her late costar Naya Rivera was honored.
In the first photo, Morris holds up her picket sign which shows a still of Rivera's character Santana Lopez saying, "Only straight I am is straight-up broke." The last photos showed Morris posing with her a bunch of her Glee castmates including Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams), Darren Criss (Blaine Anderson), Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang), Dot-Marie Jones (Coach Beiste), Becca Tobin (Kitty Wilde), Iqbal Theba (Principal Figgins), Vanessa Lengies (Sugar Motta), Max Adler (Dave Karofsky), Jacob Artist (Jake Puckerman), Mike O’Malley (Burt Hummel), Josh Sussman (Jacob Ben Israel), Romy Rosemont (Carole Hudson) and the show's co-creator Brad Falchuk.
"God these humans," Morris wrote in the caption referring to her Glee costars. "We marched in solidarity’s with the @sagaftra and @wgastrikeunite @wgawest @wgaeast" Other stars from the series that couldn't be there took to the comments to show their support including Dianna Agron who commented three pink heart emojis.
Fans also took to the comments to show their appreciation for Morris including Naya Rivera. The actress tragically passed away in July 2020 after she disappeared while boating with her son Josey at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. "The fact that you guys used signs with some of Santana's iconic lines," one fan wrote adding the praising hands and a fire emoji. "Love that you took a Santana sign so that Naya could be there to ❤️," another added.