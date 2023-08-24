Michigan Eatery Named 'Most Legendary' Restaurant In The Entire State

How does a restaurant reach "legendary" status?

Perhaps, it's years and years of exceptional service and cuisine that patrons can't help but to rave about. "Cult favorite" eateries are built upon their menu. If the food offered at the establishment is of higher quality than all surrounding locations, a following of loyal customers will come back time and time again for the same delicious meals. It's kind of like the saying "if it's not broke, don't fix it." While there are many new restaurants to try, why abandon something you can count on like the most legendary restaurant in Michigan?

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most legendary restaurant in all of Michigan is Yesterdog located in Grand Rapids.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the most legendary restaurant in the entire state:

"Since 1976, this iconic Michigan staple has been selling great hot dogs to the people of Grand Rapids. Its retro-style interior (vintage posters, hand-crank cash register, antique jukebox) inspired the fictional hot dog joint in 1999’s American Pie (dubbed 'Dog Years'), but that’s not the only reason people love this place. Pure and simple, Yesterdog serves delicious hot dogs that are not only piled high with toppings and delightfully messy to eat, but are cheap, too."

