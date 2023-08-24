New Details On Teacher Accused Of Student Rape; Husband Addresses Charges

The husband of a Queens middle school teacher accused of raping and sexually abusing a 14-year-old student claimed that his wife is innocent.

William Rockensies was spotted with his wife, Melissa, 33, returning to their Massapequa home Wednesday (August 23) morning, about 24 hours after she was charged with rape, criminal sexual act and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old on Tuesday (August 22), which she pleaded not guilty to.

“My wife is innocent. She’s the mother of three kids. She loves them very much,” William Rockensies said via the New York Post. “She’s been a big part of the community at her school. We all support her. We’re saying she’s innocent. I won’t elaborate any further why.”

Melissa Rockensies, who was released without bail, didn't provide a comment while carrying a baby inside the couple's home. The 33-year-old is accused of initially allegedly sending sexually explicit messages to the student on social media in July 2022, at which point she served as one of the boy's summer school teachers and counselors, according to prosecutors.

The alleged sexual abuse was reported to have began two months later when Rockensies started meeting the boy in her car near Corona Arts and Sciences Academy and had sex with the victim in the car "at least once a week" from October 2022 to July 2023, according to the criminal complaint filed against her. Screenshots of Instagram messages between Rockensies and the underage boy that were obtained by investigators reportedly detailed their sexual relationship.

Rockensies reportedly claimed that the student had extorted her for $5,000 and threatened to shoot her and her children if she didn't pay the money, at which point authorities were alerted about the case. The boy, who no longer attends Corona Arts and Sciences Academy, reportedly attempted to get into the building on July 12 with two friends, but was prohibited from doing so by police officers, sources told the New York Post.

The boy emailed the principal and assistant principal screenshots allegedly proving the sexual nature of his relationship with Rockensies days later, at which point the accusations were reported to the New York City Department of Education, sources told the Post.

“These disturbing allegations represent an abuse of authority and a betrayal of the trust students and parents place in their schools,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement obtained by the Post Wednesday. “On behalf of the victim and his family, and the overwhelming majority of teachers committed to the education and well-being of our children, we will seek to achieve justice in this case.”

Rockensies had previously shared an infographic on her Facebook account entitled "helping kids understand consent" which included things that were considered to be "helpful" and "not helpful," the New York Post reported. A Department of Education spokesperson claimed that Rockensies, who had previously worked as a dean of a Queens school that has not been publicly identified at this time and reportedly made $85,000 last year, was reassigned pending the outcome of the ongoing case against her.

“This alleged behavior is extremely concerning and wholly unacceptable,” DOE spokeswoman Jenna Lyle said via QNS.com. “This employee has been reassigned away from the school and students pending the outcome of the arrest and if convicted, we will pursue termination. Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our students.”

Rockensies was the second New York City schools employee arrested this week after Jamall Russell, 29, a teaching assistant at Forrest Park School, was charged for having an alleged sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl, according to Gothamist.com.