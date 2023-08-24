One California Town Named Among Best Mountain Towns In 'America And Beyond'

Fall is just around the corner, and what better way to ring in the breezy, fair-weathered season than with a trip to the mountains? The Golden State is known for its stunning mountain and beach views, but only one California town made the list of the best mountain towns in "America and beyond."

According to a list compiled by Men's Journal, the best mountain town in all of California is Truckee, ranking 7th on the list. To get there, travelers must fly into Reno, Nevada. From there, Truckee is only a 40 minute drive!

Here's what Men's Journal had to say about the beauty of Truckee, California:

"Lake Tahoe, 1,600 feet deep, is the big draw in these parts, but gold-rush hub Truckee, 12 miles away, doesn't suffer the same crowds as South Shore and Tahoe City. Plus, Truckee is within 10 miles of 10 other lakes: Donner, for fishing or swimming, and Prosser, glass-smooth in the morning and motor-free, for standup paddling. Truckee is also a rising trail running destination, with events like the Squaw Mountain Run, Castle Peak 100K, and Sierra Crest Ultra Run held in the area. For the daredevil biker, tackle trails like Jackass or Yogi's, knowing there will be downhill, lift-served mountain biking at Northstar California Resort when you need a breather (or if you simply prefer to take it easy). Reward yourself for setting new PRs with Skydive Truckee Tahoe or, you know, never leaving bed at log cabin-esque Cedar House Sport Hotel."

