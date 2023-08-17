California Destination Named Among 'Weirdest Places To Visit' In The World

What's the weirdest place that you've ever traveled to?

Some people travel for adventure, some relaxation, others for an entirely unique and quirky experience, and some for all three! Regardless of what you hope to get out of your next vacation, there are a handful of places around the globe known for offering such unique experiences that some would even deem them to be "weird;" and there's one right here in California!

According to a list compiled by Travel Triangle, the weirdest place to visit in all of California is the Sailing Stones located in Death Valley. The source detailed that the best time to visit this attraction is from mid-October to mid-May.

Here's what Travel Triangle had to say about the Sailing Stones:

"The Death Valley in California is one of the weirdest places in the world owing to the phenomenon of the Sailing Stones that have bewildered people for generations. In 1915 people had discovered a track here which indicated that a particular stone had moved from its place in the dry land. This sailing stone had immediately been recorded and the locals began further study so that they could learn more about this mystery. A lot of rocks have moved on their own since then, and the natives believe it happens because of the formation of ice around the stones, though it’s not confirmed."

For a continued list of the weirdest places to travel visit traveltriangle.com.