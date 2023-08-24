Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 25 Best In America

A restaurant in Tennessee has found a place in the national spotlight, earning a spot among the best restaurants in the country.

The Manual searched around the country for incredible and memorable restaurants that make an impression, compiling a list of the 25 best restaurants in America right now. According to the site:

"These are the places that will make you love food even more. It could be the pairing of a dry red wine or the presentation of a remarkable dish. Maybe it's a classic dish that's been turned out in a city for generations. Perhaps it's a Michelin star-winning chef redefining what it means to eat in America."

Among the best restaurants the country has to offer at the moment is The Catbird Seat. This upscale Nashville eatery features a unique U-shaped open kitchen, giving diners the chance to see their dishes crafted right in front of them.

The Catbird Seat is located at 1711 Division Street.

Here's what the site had to say:

"A concept as much as a stellar restaurant, The Catbird Seat boasts an intimate setting built around a horseshoe-shaped table, fit for just a lucky few diners. It's dinner theater at its best, with acclaimed chefs cooking haute cuisine right before your eyes, turning out imaginative dishes that change each time you go. It's all a bit secretive at the Nashville spot, but that's kind of the point. The culinary speakeasy tends to feature 10-12 course options, reservation only. Sign up, buckle up, and get ready to eat like you never have before."

Check out the full list at themanual.com to see more of the country's best restaurants.