College Golfer Draws Comparisons To Paige Spiranac

By Jason Hall

August 25, 2023

Photo: @lilia_schneider/_paige.renee/Instagram

A collegiate golfer is drawing comparisons to Paige Spiranac as the next mega popular golf influencer.

Lilia Schneider, 20, a junior at Marian University, is gaining popularity with more than 54,000 Instagram followers and a growing presence on TikTok were, like Spiranac, she posts humorous videos showing off her golf skills while also acknowledging her physical attributes.

“They say if you get your girlfriend flowers it will shave 3 strokes off of your game,” Schneider wrote in one video.

The 20-year-old was also spotted with former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau at a LIV Golf event in September 2022 and confirmed to be dating the pro golfer in March 2023, according to the Sun.

Spiranac gained a massive following in recent years amid her self-promotion for "sexualizing" women's golf and has playfully made jokes at her own expense. In June, the former collegiate golf standout shared a "social media vs. reality" of herself in which she wore a revealing outfit "on social media" and then a baggy shirt while teeing off in "reality."

“Jokes. I very rarely ever cover up lol the girls need air,” Spiranac wrote in the caption of the clip.

@_paige.renee

Jokes. I very rarely ever cover up lol the girls need air

♬ original sound - william springfield

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, went pro in May 2016 and completed her first LPGA Qualifying Tournament, but didn't earn a card to play on the circuit, in August 2016.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.