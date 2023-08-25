College Golfer Draws Comparisons To Paige Spiranac

A collegiate golfer is drawing comparisons to Paige Spiranac as the next mega popular golf influencer.

Lilia Schneider, 20, a junior at Marian University, is gaining popularity with more than 54,000 Instagram followers and a growing presence on TikTok were, like Spiranac, she posts humorous videos showing off her golf skills while also acknowledging her physical attributes.

“They say if you get your girlfriend flowers it will shave 3 strokes off of your game,” Schneider wrote in one video.

The 20-year-old was also spotted with former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau at a LIV Golf event in September 2022 and confirmed to be dating the pro golfer in March 2023, according to the Sun.