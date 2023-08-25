College Golfer Draws Comparisons To Paige Spiranac
By Jason Hall
August 25, 2023
A collegiate golfer is drawing comparisons to Paige Spiranac as the next mega popular golf influencer.
Lilia Schneider, 20, a junior at Marian University, is gaining popularity with more than 54,000 Instagram followers and a growing presence on TikTok were, like Spiranac, she posts humorous videos showing off her golf skills while also acknowledging her physical attributes.
“They say if you get your girlfriend flowers it will shave 3 strokes off of your game,” Schneider wrote in one video.
The 20-year-old was also spotted with former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau at a LIV Golf event in September 2022 and confirmed to be dating the pro golfer in March 2023, according to the Sun.
Spiranac gained a massive following in recent years amid her self-promotion for "sexualizing" women's golf and has playfully made jokes at her own expense. In June, the former collegiate golf standout shared a "social media vs. reality" of herself in which she wore a revealing outfit "on social media" and then a baggy shirt while teeing off in "reality."
“Jokes. I very rarely ever cover up lol the girls need air,” Spiranac wrote in the caption of the clip.
@_paige.renee
Jokes. I very rarely ever cover up lol the girls need air♬ original sound - william springfield
Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, went pro in May 2016 and completed her first LPGA Qualifying Tournament, but didn't earn a card to play on the circuit, in August 2016.