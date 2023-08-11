Kay Adams Says 'Big Names' Offering To Caddy For Match With Paige Spiranac
By Jason Hall
August 11, 2023
FanDuel TV host Kay Adams said she's received a significant increase in attention from some "big names" after publicly agreeing to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac.
Spiranac joined Adams on the latest episode of her show Up & Adams to discuss several topics, including their social media agreement to play golf together and the attention it's gotten.
"The amount of men in my life in the past 48 hours who have hit me up to say, 'hey, Kay, I haven't talked to you in a while. How are you doing?' I'm like, 'why are people coming out of the damn woodwork right now?' And it's because of you, Paige, because they're seeing this headline of us golfing together," Adams said. "The amount of men who have volunteered to caddy this golf thing between you and I is shocking and crazy and I'm talking about some big names."
The Paige Spiranac Effect 😆@heykayadams | @PaigeSpiranac pic.twitter.com/rjCckZq9v4— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 11, 2023
A Twitter user randomly pitched the idea that Adams and Spiranac "should play some golf together" after the sportscaster posted a video of herself with a raspberry ice cream cone while covering the Cincinnati Bengals' training camp on Monday (August 7).
"If she has the patience for me, why not," Adams responded.
"I'm so down! Let's go play some golf," Spiranac commented.
Adams is one of sports media's brightest stars, contributing to several NFL programs before a breakout role as the original host of NFL Network's daily morning show Good morning Football from 2016 to 2022, later joining FanDuel TV for the launch of her current show Up and Adams.
I’m so down! Let’s go play some golf— Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 8, 2023
Spiranac gained a massive following in recent years amid her self-promotion for "sexualizing" women's golf and has playfully made jokes at her own expense. In June, the former collegiate golf standout shared a "social media vs. reality" of herself in which she wore a revealing outfit "on social media" and then a baggy shirt while teeing off in "reality."
“Jokes. I very rarely ever cover up lol the girls need air,” Spiranac wrote in the caption of the clip.
Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, went pro in May 2016 and completed her first LPGA Qualifying Tournament, but didn't earn a card to play on the circuit, in August 2016.