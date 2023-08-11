Kay Adams Says 'Big Names' Offering To Caddy For Match With Paige Spiranac

FanDuel TV host Kay Adams said she's received a significant increase in attention from some "big names" after publicly agreeing to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac.

Spiranac joined Adams on the latest episode of her show Up & Adams to discuss several topics, including their social media agreement to play golf together and the attention it's gotten.

"The amount of men in my life in the past 48 hours who have hit me up to say, 'hey, Kay, I haven't talked to you in a while. How are you doing?' I'm like, 'why are people coming out of the damn woodwork right now?' And it's because of you, Paige, because they're seeing this headline of us golfing together," Adams said. "The amount of men who have volunteered to caddy this golf thing between you and I is shocking and crazy and I'm talking about some big names."