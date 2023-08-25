Fat Joe Explains Why He Passed On A Collaboration With Drake
By Tony M. Centeno
August 25, 2023
Fat Joe made jaws dropped this week when he admitted to dodging a collaboration with Drake on one of his hottest records to date.
On Thursday, August 24, Rap Radar Podcast hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian "B. Dot" Miller debuted their latest episode featuring Joey Crack and sneaker extraordinaire Mayor. During their conversation, Joe revealed that his friend Drake once tried to hop on the remix for his and Remy Ma's smash hit "All The Way Up." The Bronx rapper said that Drizzy FaceTimed him three times in an effort to convince Joe to let him be apart of the record.
“Drake FaceTimed me three times trying to get on ‘All The Way Up,’” Fat Joe explained. “Three times. Middle of the night. ‘Send me the instrumental, send me the instrumental, send me the instrumental.’ I wish I would’ve got Drake on there, right? But the fact of all the history of me and JAY-Z, I was like ‘It gotta be just me and Jay-Z.’”
“Anybody who truly understands, this is the moment. It ain’t just gon’ be a posse cut," Joe continued. “And this the last time Drake ever asked me to do a song. But… nah, man! Drake gotta forgive me. I’m like ‘Damn, man, please!’”
Joe also revealed that 50 Cent also wanted to hop on the song. But Joe reserved the spot for Hov, who appears on the official remix following his problematic past with the Terror Squad leader. Elsewhere in the conversation, Fat Joe also talks about his performance at Mass Appeal's Hip Hop 50 Live show at Yankee Stadium and how The Notorious B.I.G. helped pave the way for him. Watch the entire episode below.