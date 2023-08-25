Fat Joe Explains Why He Passed On A Collaboration With Drake

“Drake FaceTimed me three times trying to get on ‘All The Way Up,’” Fat Joe explained. “Three times. Middle of the night. ‘Send me the instrumental, send me the instrumental, send me the instrumental.’ I wish I would’ve got Drake on there, right? But the fact of all the history of me and JAY-Z, I was like ‘It gotta be just me and Jay-Z.’”



“Anybody who truly understands, this is the moment. It ain’t just gon’ be a posse cut," Joe continued. “And this the last time Drake ever asked me to do a song. But… nah, man! Drake gotta forgive me. I’m like ‘Damn, man, please!’”



Joe also revealed that 50 Cent also wanted to hop on the song. But Joe reserved the spot for Hov, who appears on the official remix following his problematic past with the Terror Squad leader. Elsewhere in the conversation, Fat Joe also talks about his performance at Mass Appeal's Hip Hop 50 Live show at Yankee Stadium and how The Notorious B.I.G. helped pave the way for him. Watch the entire episode below.

