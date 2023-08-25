The historic Early Bell County jail in Belton — once a symbol of confinement and solitude, has undergone an astonishing metamorphosis. Recently, the 150-year-old site has experienced a conversion into an Airbnb like no other.

Now known as the "Clink on the Creek," the old building has come a long way since its dark origin in the 1800s. The local Clancy family, who took charge of the almost 2,500-square-foot project, noted unique obstacles they navigated during it, such as figuring out how to place the limestone walls when bullet holes or shotgun blasts are visible. Ultimately, it was decided that the original jail bar windows would be left as they were intended.

Clink on the Creek's distinct features are described on its official Airbnb listing:

"Take a step back into the late 1800s while enjoying comfortable, modern accommodations with this historic home in the first Bell County Jail with spectacular views of Nolan Creek! Constructed in 1873 and featuring the original jail bar windows, the home was built around and exposed limestone throughout the home, we have all that you will need for a cozy getaway in the heart of Downtown Belton."

Three bedrooms with one king, one queen and two sets of bunk beds are available in addition to a full-size desk with an office chair in the guest bedroom with a direct view of the scenic creek:

"This home offers direct access to Nolan Creek, a large, private backyard oasis. Located directly across the creek from Yettie Polk Park which features a 3-mile paved walking trail, splash pad, playgrounds, and basketball courts."

It costs $224 per night to book a stay at the Clink on the Creek.