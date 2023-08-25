Liam Payne Postpones Tour After Being Hospitalized With 'Serious' Infection

Liam Payne has been forced to postpone his tour after being diagnosed with a "serious" medical condition.

The "Strip That Down" singer broke the news to fans on Instagram on Friday (August 25), sharing a heartfelt video explaining the situation and revealing that his upcoming South American tour has been postponed, though new dates have not been rescheduled.

In the video, Payne explains that he's been "a little bit unwell" and ended up being hospitalized with a kidney infection and has now been advised to reschedule the tour to give him the time to recover. After apologizing for the tour delay, he gave fans hope for the future by saying, "Hopefully we'll put on an even bigger and better show."