Liam Payne Postpones Tour After Being Hospitalized With 'Serious' Infection
By Sarah Tate
August 25, 2023
Liam Payne has been forced to postpone his tour after being diagnosed with a "serious" medical condition.
The "Strip That Down" singer broke the news to fans on Instagram on Friday (August 25), sharing a heartfelt video explaining the situation and revealing that his upcoming South American tour has been postponed, though new dates have not been rescheduled.
In the video, Payne explains that he's been "a little bit unwell" and ended up being hospitalized with a kidney infection and has now been advised to reschedule the tour to give him the time to recover. After apologizing for the tour delay, he gave fans hope for the future by saying, "Hopefully we'll put on an even bigger and better show."
"It's with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America," he captioned the video. "Over the past week I've been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it's something I wouldn't wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover."
The former One Direction member continued, "I was beyond excited to come play for you guys. To all of you who have bought tickets: I'm so sorry. We're working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets — so please look out for updates from your point of purchase."
Payne ended his statement with a message of gratitude to fans for their ongoing support, writing, "Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon."