Liam Payne Sends Sweet Shout Out To One Direction: 'Miss You Boys'

Liam Payne sent a sweet shout-out message to his former One Direction bandmates after he found out about a very exciting milestone. According to his message, the boy band's breakout song "What Makes You Beautiful" has reached a billion streams. Payne celebrated by sharing some heartfelt words about their dedicated fanbase and his time working with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.

"Never in the making of this song so early in our career did I think I would be looking at those numbers what an achievement boys!" Payne wrote. "I’m so lucky not only to share this with you but also this amazing fanbase everyday I’m learning about myself and what was all of this for but now when I listen back and think of the power we all had including you as a fanbase I’m so happy that for 5 years we made such a great soundtrack to life for myself and everyone who got to listen sharing laughter pain and everything in between miss you boys. Lots of love me x"