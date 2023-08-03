Liam Payne Sends Sweet Shout Out To One Direction: 'Miss You Boys'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 3, 2023
Liam Payne sent a sweet shout-out message to his former One Direction bandmates after he found out about a very exciting milestone. According to his message, the boy band's breakout song "What Makes You Beautiful" has reached a billion streams. Payne celebrated by sharing some heartfelt words about their dedicated fanbase and his time working with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.
"Never in the making of this song so early in our career did I think I would be looking at those numbers what an achievement boys!" Payne wrote. "I’m so lucky not only to share this with you but also this amazing fanbase everyday I’m learning about myself and what was all of this for but now when I listen back and think of the power we all had including you as a fanbase I’m so happy that for 5 years we made such a great soundtrack to life for myself and everyone who got to listen sharing laughter pain and everything in between miss you boys. Lots of love me x"
Rumors of a One Direction reunion have been floating around for over a year. Earlier this year, fans were convinced the five members were going to reunite on the last episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. While that rumor was quickly debunked, Styles did appear on the final show in April and went on to reignite hope for the impending reunion.
“Yes or no, will there be a One Direction reunion? Will it ever happen?” Styles read during the final segment of "Spill Your Guts or Eat Your Guts." The singer then gave a very diplomatic answer that has fans convinced a long-awaited reunion is coming soon: “I fear that it’s not a yes or no question. I think I would never say never to that. If there was a time when we wanted to do it, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”