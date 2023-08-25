Nick Carter is opening up even more about the sudden death of his younger brother Aaron Carter, nearly one year after he tragically passed away at the age of 34 in November 2022.

The Backstreet Boys member told Entertainment Tonight that he and his family are still learning to live with the loss while also attempting to have something good come from the tragedy.

"It's definitely been tough for me and my family," he said. "It is still something that we are still processing, to this day. I don't think we will ever really get over it. It's been a lot for us, and we are finding ways to try and take a really tragic situation in our family and do something with it."

One way he has tried to cope with the loss is by teaming up with On Our Sleeves, an organization that focuses on children's mental health. According to ET, Carter even held a benefit concert with the foundation earlier this year honoring his late brother.

A couple months after Aaron's death, Carter released a music video for his song "Hurts to Love You," an emotional track with lyrics like "miss you with all my heart" set to images and videos of the younger Carter. Watch that video below.