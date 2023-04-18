Aaron Carter's Official Cause Of Death Revealed

Aaron Carter was found dead inside of a bathtub in his California home on November 5th, 2022 at the age of 34. The pop singer-turned rapper's cause of death was not immediately known, but family members suspected drug involvement. TMZ recently obtained information from the official autopsy that detailed Carter to have consumed a mixture of prescription Xanax and "inhaled compressed difluoroethane," moments before his death.

The effects from the dangerous mixture debilitated Carter, causing him to loose control of his body and drown in the bathtub. In November, a coroner mentioned that there was no water in Carter's lungs at the time of his death, which led to assumptions of an overdose. Carter struggled with addiction for many years before he passed away. His brother, Backstreet Boys frontman Nick Carter, shared a post one day after Aaron's passing, blaming mental illness and addiction for his death.

"I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here."

Aaron is survived by his son, Prince Lyric Carter, parents Jane and Robert Carter, brother Nick Carter, and sister Leslie Carter.