Ohio Eatery Named The Best 'Cult-Favorite' Restaurant In The State
By Sarah Tate
August 25, 2023
Popular restaurants and chains are loved by many for a reason, serving up delicious meals and unique culinary creations that you might not find at other eateries. However, some restaurants have such a dedicated following that they have become legendary, a cult favorite that is maybe not widely known but deeply beloved by those who have stopped by.
Using user reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiling a list of the best "cult-favorite" restaurant in each state, "from historic spots to high-end haunts, and diners that have made their way onto the small screen to pizzerias that have inspired movies."
According to the site, the most legendary Ohio restaurant with a "fiercely loyal" following in the Buckeye State is Camp Washington Chili. This longtime Cincinnati favorite has been slinging out another Cincy classic — Cincinnati chili — for years and has become the place to go for many locals.
Camp Washington Chili is located at 3005 Colerain Avenue.
Here's what the site had to say:
"Let's keep things simple: if you want Cincinnati chili, this is where you go. Widely acclaimed since it opened its doors back in 1940, Camp Washington Chili is a Cincinnati landmark, and a favorite amongst locals and tourists alike. Demand for the chili is constant enough that the place is open 24 hours a day every day, except for Sundays. That's a lot of chili."
