Ohio Eatery Named The Best 'Cult-Favorite' Restaurant In The State

Popular restaurants and chains are loved by many for a reason, serving up delicious meals and unique culinary creations that you might not find at other eateries. However, some restaurants have such a dedicated following that they have become legendary, a cult favorite that is maybe not widely known but deeply beloved by those who have stopped by.

Using user reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiling a list of the best "cult-favorite" restaurant in each state, "from historic spots to high-end haunts, and diners that have made their way onto the small screen to pizzerias that have inspired movies."

According to the site, the most legendary Ohio restaurant with a "fiercely loyal" following in the Buckeye State is Camp Washington Chili. This longtime Cincinnati favorite has been slinging out another Cincy classic — Cincinnati chili — for years and has become the place to go for many locals.

Camp Washington Chili is located at 3005 Colerain Avenue.