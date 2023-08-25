Ohio Eatery Named The Best 'Cult-Favorite' Restaurant In The State

By Sarah Tate

August 25, 2023

Photo: bhofack2/iStock/Getty Images

Popular restaurants and chains are loved by many for a reason, serving up delicious meals and unique culinary creations that you might not find at other eateries. However, some restaurants have such a dedicated following that they have become legendary, a cult favorite that is maybe not widely known but deeply beloved by those who have stopped by.

Using user reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiling a list of the best "cult-favorite" restaurant in each state, "from historic spots to high-end haunts, and diners that have made their way onto the small screen to pizzerias that have inspired movies."

According to the site, the most legendary Ohio restaurant with a "fiercely loyal" following in the Buckeye State is Camp Washington Chili. This longtime Cincinnati favorite has been slinging out another Cincy classic — Cincinnati chili — for years and has become the place to go for many locals.

Camp Washington Chili is located at 3005 Colerain Avenue.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Let's keep things simple: if you want Cincinnati chili, this is where you go. Widely acclaimed since it opened its doors back in 1940, Camp Washington Chili is a Cincinnati landmark, and a favorite amongst locals and tourists alike. Demand for the chili is constant enough that the place is open 24 hours a day every day, except for Sundays. That's a lot of chili."

Check out the full list on LoveFood to see more of the cult-favorite restaurants around the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.