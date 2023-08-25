Sexyy Red Announces The Dates For Her First Headlining Tour

Sexyy Red has already won over so many artists and fans alike within the past couple of months alone. Now she's bringing her act to more cities this fall.



On Thursday, August 24, the "Pound Town" rapper announced the dates for her "Hood Hottest Princess Tour." Her first-ever headlining tour will kick off October 16 at The Paradise Rock Club in Boston and will hit numerous major cities like New York City, Detroit, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston, Fort Lauderdale and more before she wraps up in San Francisco on November 29. Her upcoming string of shows are set to begin after she completes her opening obligations for Drake's "It's All A Blur Tour."