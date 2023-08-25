Sexyy Red Announces The Dates For Her First Headlining Tour

By Tony M. Centeno

August 25, 2023

Sexyy Red
Photo: Getty Images

Sexyy Red has already won over so many artists and fans alike within the past couple of months alone. Now she's bringing her act to more cities this fall.

On Thursday, August 24, the "Pound Town" rapper announced the dates for her "Hood Hottest Princess Tour." Her first-ever headlining tour will kick off October 16 at The Paradise Rock Club in Boston and will hit numerous major cities like New York City, Detroit, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston, Fort Lauderdale and more before she wraps up in San Francisco on November 29. Her upcoming string of shows are set to begin after she completes her opening obligations for Drake's "It's All A Blur Tour."

The tour announcement comes in support of her recent project Hood Hottest Princess, which dropped back in June. The album contains her biggest hit as well as the remix featuring Nicki Minaj and Tay Keith. While at the height of her career, Sexyy Red has also gained other noteworthy co-signs from Travis Scott, Summer Walker and most recently Tyler, The Creator. She just released her new single "Hood Rats" featuring Sukihana along with its charismatic music video.

Tickets for Sexyy Red's upcoming tour are available now. Check out out the full list of dates below.

Sexyy Red's "Hood Hottest Princess Tour" Dates


Oct. 16 – Boston – The Paradise Rock Club*

Oct. 18 – New York – Irving Plaza

Oct. 19 – Baltimore – Baltimore Soundstage*

Oct. 21 – Philadelphia – Theatre of Living Arts

Oct. 24 – Detroit – St. Andrew's Hall

Oct. 26 – Cincinnati – Bogart's

Oct. 30 – St. Louis – The Pageant*

Oct. 31 – Chicago – House of Blues

Nov. 1 – Minneapolis – Varsity Theater

Nov. 4 – Nashville, Tenn. – Brooklyn Bowl*

Nov. 5 – Birmingham, Ala. – Iron City*

Nov. 9 – Orlando, Fla. – The Beacham*

Nov. 10 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Revolution

Nov. 14 – Atlanta – Buckhead Theatre

Nov. 15 – Charlotte, N.C. – The Underground

Nov. 20 – Houston – House of Blues

Nov. 21 – Dallas – Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Nov. 24 – Phoenix – The Van Buren

Nov. 25 – Los Angeles – The Wiltern

Nov. 29 – San Francisco – The Fillmore

*Not a Live Nation date

