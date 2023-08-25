The Oldest Restaurant In California Is 'Still Going Strong'

Have you been to the oldest restaurant in California?

The history behind this one-of-a-kind establishment is so rich that you can almost taste it! Be it the charming, vintage atmosphere, standout service, or delicious menu items; this restaurant has stood the tests of time, and continues to cater to happy customers that have nothing but great things to say. So, get ready to dive into the history books to plan your next meal, because today, we're going to reveal the absolute oldest restaurant in California.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the oldest restaurant in California is the Tadich Grill located in San Francisco, and service is still "going strong." To understand the current success of such a legacy, we have to travel back in time to where it all began.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the oldest restaurant in the entire state:

"Tadich Grill has come a long way in its lengthy history. It began life in 1849, when a trio of Croatian immigrants founded a coffee stand on San Francisco's Long Wharf. In the nearly two centuries that have followed, the humble stand has changed shape and location many times, and has been a full-service restaurant at 240 California Street since 1967. The menu is small and thoughtful, focusing on seafood and steak, from salmon and swordfish to perfectly seared filet mignon."

For a continued list of the oldest restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.