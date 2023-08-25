The Oldest Restaurant In Pennsylvania Is 'Still Going Strong'

Have you been to the oldest restaurant in Pennsylvania?

The history behind this one-of-a-kind establishment is so rich that you can almost taste it! Be it the charming, vintage atmosphere, standout service, or delicious menu items; this restaurant has stood the tests of time, and continues to cater to happy customers that have nothing but great things to say. So, get ready to dive into the history books to plan your next meal, because today, we're going to reveal the absolute oldest restaurant in Pennsylvania.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the oldest restaurant in Pennsylvania is McGillin's Olde Ale House located in Philadelphia, and service is still "going strong." To understand the current success of such a legacy, we have to travel back in time to where it all began.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the oldest restaurant in the entire state:

"Philadelphia has a good roster of traditional taverns and McGillin's has been running since around 1860, which they proudly point out is the same year that 16th president Abraham Lincoln was elected. Fast-forward more than 160 years and the place is a Philly classic, which is now also known for its top-quality food. Opt for tried-and-true favorites such as fish and chips, shepherd's pie, or a crock of chili, and pair your meal with one of the 30 draft beers on tap."

For a continued list of the oldest restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.