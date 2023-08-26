For fans of Miley Cyrus, Christmas arrived early when she dropped her newest single "Used To Be Young" on Friday.

The reflective and emotional song is about changing due to growing up and look back at the past when Cyrus was in her "wilder" days. According to a press release,

"This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are and celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and optimistic when thinking about the future."

It turns out that one of Cyrus's equally talented peers is also a major Smiler.

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Adele praised Cyrus's latest tune during a show at her Vegas residency.

"I am obsessed with Miley Cyrus’ new song… I absolutely love it, I think it’s amazing. I think she’s such a legend."