Adele Surprised Us All When She Spoke About Miley Cyrus's New Single
August 26, 2023
For fans of Miley Cyrus, Christmas arrived early when she dropped her newest single "Used To Be Young" on Friday.
The reflective and emotional song is about changing due to growing up and look back at the past when Cyrus was in her "wilder" days. According to a press release,
"This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are and celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and optimistic when thinking about the future."
It turns out that one of Cyrus's equally talented peers is also a major Smiler.
Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Adele praised Cyrus's latest tune during a show at her Vegas residency.
"I am obsessed with Miley Cyrus’ new song… I absolutely love it, I think it’s amazing. I think she’s such a legend."
Adele praises Miley Cyrus and her new single "Used To Be Young" at her Vegas residency:
“I am obsessed with Miley Cyrus’ new song… I absolutely love it, I think it’s amazing. I think she’s such a legend.” pic.twitter.com/sjTpx0SyKz
Also, it seems like Adele has been vibing with Miley's music for a while because she revealed that she has always been a "big Miley Cyrus fan."
It's always wonderful to see an icon supporting another icon!
The 30-year-old Endless Summer Vacation superstar chose an August 25 release date for "Used To Be Young" for a specific reason. For instance, memorable events, from Cyrus's initial breakup with longtime partner Liam Hemsworth, the release of the memorable "Wrecking Ball" music video and the controversial 2013 MTV VMAs performance all took place on the significant date.