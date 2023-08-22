Miley Cyrus Teases Lyrics She Wrote 'At A Time I Felt Misunderstood'

Miley Cyrus is teasing her upcoming single "Used To Be Young" by sharing the emotional lyrics she wrote at a time when she "felt misunderstood."

The "Flowers" singer took to her Instagram on Tuesday (August 22) to give fans a look at her single set to come out on Friday (August 25), letting them see the lyrics she wrote "almost 2 years ago at the beginning of my [Endless Summer Vacation]."

"I have spent the last 18 months painting a sonic picture of my perspective to share with you," she said. "The time has arrived to release a song that I could perfect forever. Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself everyday. The fact it remains unfinished is a part of its beauty. That is my life at this moment ..... unfinished yet complete."

In the lyrics, Cyrus reflects on how she has changed since she was younger, writing, "The truth is bullet proof there's no fooling you... I don't dress the same/ Me + who ya say I was yesterday/ Have gone our separate ways/ Left my living fast somewhere/ In the past cause that's for chasing cars/ Turns out open bars lead to/ Broken hearts + going way too far."

She then moves into the chorus, writing, "I know I used to be crazy/ I know I used to be fun/ You say I used to be wild/ I say I used to be young/ You tell me time has done changed me/ That's fine I've had a good run/ I know I used to be crazy/ That's cause I used to be young."

Check out the full lyrics she shared in the post below.