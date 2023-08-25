Miley Cyrus Cries While Remembering Her 'Wild' Days On 'Used To Be Young'

In the chorus, which Miley shared with fans the day before the song dropped, she sings with tears in her eyes, "I know I used to be crazy/ I know I used to be fun/ You say I used to be wild/ I say I used to be young/ You tell me time has done changed me/ That's fine, I've had a good run/ I know I used to be crazy/ That's 'causе I used to be young."

The singer took to Instagram after the song dropped to share a bit more about the meaning behind it: "This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future. I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you."