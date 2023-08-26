The 10th anniversary of pop sensation Ariana Grande's debut album Yours Truly will be on August 30.

In preparation for the upcoming event, Grande has been more interactive with her fans on social media to not only celebrate her legendary debut together with them, but to also honor the significance it has to her fans and to herself as an ever-evolving creative. Her week-long tribute to her first major musical project is a way for Grande to connect with listeners who have been there from the beginning or who have continued to support her throughout all of her artistic endeavors.

On Saturday, Grande took to TikTok for a Q&A session.

Arianators definitely did not disappoint with their mix of unique and lighthearted questions, but their curiosity accidentally led to Grande spilling some hot tea!

When asked what her favorite non-single from Yours Truly is, Grande revealed that it is the gorgeous ballad "Honeymoon Avenue." Not surprising at all!

Additionally, fans were particularly excited to learn that Grande's most favorite music video from that era to film was "The Way!"

"We had no budget, didn’t even tell the label we were gonna do it. Made it ourselves. And we said, ‘Listen, we have a camera, we have a projector, we have music, we have balloons, we got dancers, Brian and Scott… [The label] brought it up to me, they were like, ‘We need to shoot a music video.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, we already did it.’'