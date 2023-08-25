Ariana Grande Reimagines 'Yours Truly' Songs With Stunning Live Performance

Grande took to Instagram to celebrate the release of the live performance as well as a new deluxe version of Yours Truly. "Happy ten year anniversary to a project that changed my life. thank you from the bottom of my heart for listening and for growing with me every step of the way," she wrote. "love you always. :)"

Grande's celebrations for the 10th anniversary of her debut album are far from over. The pop star shared the full itinerary for the celebrations last weekend. Check it out below:

Saturday, August 26th:

Q&A Part 1

merch capsule

Sunday, August 27th:

"Baby I" live performance

Monday, August 28th:

Q&A Part 2

Vinyl preorder

Tuesday, August 29th:

"Tattooed Heart" live performance

"Right There" live performance

Wednesday, August 30th: