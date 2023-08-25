Ariana Grande Reimagines 'Yours Truly' Songs With Stunning Live Performance
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 25, 2023
The 10th anniversary of Yours Truly is almost upon us and Ariana Grande is celebrating with a stunning new video of her singing live from London. In the new video, shared on Friday, August 25th, Grande and a room full of musicians (complete with a strings section) perform her songs "Honeymoon Avenue" and "Daydreamin'." After the aforementioned song's intro, the ensemble puts a new spin on it turning it into more of a '70s soul track.
Grande, per usual, sounds stunning as she belts out the song wearing a baby blue two-piece dress and shows off her blonde hair. The new live performance marks one of the first times we've heard Grande sing her own music live since she started filming the movie musical WICKED last year. Check out the performances below!
Grande took to Instagram to celebrate the release of the live performance as well as a new deluxe version of Yours Truly. "Happy ten year anniversary to a project that changed my life. thank you from the bottom of my heart for listening and for growing with me every step of the way," she wrote. "love you always. :)"
Grande's celebrations for the 10th anniversary of her debut album are far from over. The pop star shared the full itinerary for the celebrations last weekend. Check it out below:
Saturday, August 26th:
- Q&A Part 1
- merch capsule
Sunday, August 27th:
- "Baby I" live performance
Monday, August 28th:
- Q&A Part 2
- Vinyl preorder
Tuesday, August 29th:
- "Tattooed Heart" live performance
- "Right There" live performance
Wednesday, August 30th:
- "The Way" live performances
- some behind the scenes stuff we found