Doja Cat's New Head Tattoo Is Turning Heads

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

August 26, 2023

2023 TIME100 Gala
Photo: Getty Images

Doja Cat has some new ink, and it's definitely meant to make a statement.

The artist, credited as @jershtattoos, completed a sizable scythe tat behind Doja Cat's ear. The fresh art is a noticeable choice, and it complements the singer's current striking style with her short, bleached hairdo.

Over the past few months, Doja Cat has been on a tattoo spree, and fans have been living for her unexpected tattoo reveals. In May, she left everyone speechless with a full back piece of the skeletal structure of an unidentified winged creature. Prior to that, she decorated her forearms with an antelope skull and a spider.

The aesthetic of the scythe mirrors the rumored vibe of Doja Cat's upcoming fourth studio album. In the music video of her single "Paint The Town Red," both the devil and a figure resembling the Grim Reaper accompanied the musician during the mysterious scenes that display a darker vibe.

On Wednesday, Doja Cat teased a new release to drop on September 1. She posted a photo on Instagram of her own silhouette wearing devil's horns while posing in front of a chair, specifying the date alongside an hourglass emoji.

Guesses have been made that the teaser will reveal a full-length album or a track list for it.

Doja Cat
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.