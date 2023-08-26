Pop princess Dua Lipa is on top of the world.

Her single "Dance The Night Away" skyrocketed to the top of the charts recently as it was released as a part of the Barbie movie's official soundtrack track list.

Her latest major accomplishment? An Official UK Singles Chart No. 1 along with an accompanying trophy.

Lipa posted a picture of herself posing with the highly desired trophy and her official Barbie.