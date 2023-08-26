Dua Lipa's Celebrates Latest Accomplishment In The Best Way
By Sherah Janay Ndjongo
August 27, 2023
Pop princess Dua Lipa is on top of the world.
Her single "Dance The Night Away" skyrocketed to the top of the charts recently as it was released as a part of the Barbie movie's official soundtrack track list.
Her latest major accomplishment? An Official UK Singles Chart No. 1 along with an accompanying trophy.
Lipa posted a picture of herself posing with the highly desired trophy and her official Barbie.
Dua Lipa poses with Barbie doll of herself and her Official UK Singles Chart No. 1 trophy for “Dance The Night.” pic.twitter.com/RLBSEZ61jS— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 26, 2023
She played the role of the mermaids in the Barbie film, rocking colorful wigs during her cameo.
The 28-year-old singer has been definitely been booked and busy, and she recently was the covergirl for Vogue France's important September 2023 issue.
Her experimental look with bleach blonde brows and nude makeup had fans thinking she was a completely different person!
Lipa discussed how her electric onstage persona is a sharp contrast to her chill, relaxed personality at home. She also talked about her love for entertaining and bringing her songs to life in front of audiences,
"...I've always loved performing. Dancing, singing, making up choreography in the playground… When I was little, I used to dream: 'It would be incredible to perform on a real stage...'"
During the interview, Lipa was asked if she plans to have children someday, and she responded with, "[The] only baby I'm thinking about is my new album."