Dua Lipa Shares New Album Update: It's 'More Personal'

Dua Lipa's next album will be arriving in 2024! In a newly published interview with the New York Times Style Magazine, the pop star opened up about her highly-anticipated follow-up to 2020's Future Nostalgia.

During the interview, published on Monday, August 7th, Lipa revealed that her next record will have a different sound although she's committed to keeping it pop, "lest her 'fans have a meltdown,'' she was quoted saying in the story. She also added that she doesn't want to "alienate" her fans but her new sound will see her move away from disco and embrace the sounds of "1970s-era psychedelia."

It's fitting then that Dua basically confirmed that she has been collaborating with Kevin Parker of Australian psych-rock band Tame Impala. "'I don’t know what you’re talking about,' she says, then looks away and laughs a little." Later in the interview, Lipa gave another hint about the album saying that it will be "more personal" than the others. While talking about watching the Bee Gees documentary How Can You Mend A Broken Heart, Dua recalled someone talking about "music that just makes your body feel good.' She added, “Those are the songs I get attached to — that’s the kind of feeling I want to convey.”

Last year, Lipa told her "Cold Heart" collaborator Sir Elton John that the album was halfway finished. Since launching her career in 2013, the English-Albanian singer has released two studio albums: Dua Lipa in 2017 and Future Nostalgia in 2020.