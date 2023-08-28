Eagles' Former First-Round Pick Exploring Trade Market: Report
By Jason Hall
August 28, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett is reportedly "gauging the market" for a potential trade elsewhere due to a lack of expected playing time in 2022, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday (August 28).
Barnett, a former first-round pick in 2017 and a member of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII championship team, signed a two-year contract extension in March 2022, but missed the rest of the majority of the 2022 season due to a torn ACL he suffered in Week 1.
"#Eagles DE Derek Barnett, through agent Drew Rosenhaus, is gauging the market for the potential to play more elsewhere, per sources," Fowler wrote on his X account. "Philly plans to keep Barnett but understands a deep pass-rush roster limits playing time. The 2017 first-round pick should have trade value."
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 28, 2023
Barnett was selected by the Eagles at No. 14 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft following a decorated collegiate career at Tennessee, which included tying then-Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett with 10.0 sacks to set a new SEC freshman sack record in 2014, as well recording a school record 33.0 sacks in three seasons. The Nashville native made 45 starts in 65 career appearances for the Eagles, recording 147 tackles, 21.5 sacks, 36 tackles for loss, 76 QB hits, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one touchdown during his NFL career.