Eagles' Former First-Round Pick Exploring Trade Market: Report

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett is reportedly "gauging the market" for a potential trade elsewhere due to a lack of expected playing time in 2022, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday (August 28).

Barnett, a former first-round pick in 2017 and a member of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII championship team, signed a two-year contract extension in March 2022, but missed the rest of the majority of the 2022 season due to a torn ACL he suffered in Week 1.

"#Eagles DE Derek Barnett, through agent Drew Rosenhaus, is gauging the market for the potential to play more elsewhere, per sources," Fowler wrote on his X account. "Philly plans to keep Barnett but understands a deep pass-rush roster limits playing time. The 2017 first-round pick should have trade value."