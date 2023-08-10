Paramore Ends North American Tour Early: 'I'm So Sorry'

"Hey everybody, we just got off stage in Seattle. After speaking with our team and my doc, I know that trying to finish this tour is now going to come at a detriment to my health," Willams wrote on Instagram Stories. "My lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up. It got a little scary tonight. We will have the team post an official statement ASAP but we are going to have to cancel the last 2 shows of the tour so I can get better finally. I know some of you are camping in Portland already so I just wanted to get this out there."

She ended the update with a sincere apology. "I’m so sorry for all the chaos this has caused some of you. I really tried to kick this shit. Love you all.”