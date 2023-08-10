Paramore Ends North American Tour Early: 'I'm So Sorry'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 10, 2023
Paramore has been forced to cancel the rest of their remaining 2023 North American tour dates due to illness. The sad news comes after the band postponed four recent shows after frontwoman Hayley Williams got sick during a performance in Houston, Texas. Williams went on to reveal that she had developed a lung infection per NME.
Most recently, the band performed shows in San Francisco on Monday, August 7th— which included NBA superstar Stephen Curry joining them on stage to sing "Misery Business"— and Seattle last night, Wednesday, August 10th. Now the beloved band has confirmed that they have to cancel the two remaining concerts on their 2023 This Is Why tour. Williams took to Instagram Story to share the news with fans.
"Hey everybody, we just got off stage in Seattle. After speaking with our team and my doc, I know that trying to finish this tour is now going to come at a detriment to my health," Willams wrote on Instagram Stories. "My lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up. It got a little scary tonight. We will have the team post an official statement ASAP but we are going to have to cancel the last 2 shows of the tour so I can get better finally. I know some of you are camping in Portland already so I just wanted to get this out there."
She ended the update with a sincere apology. "I’m so sorry for all the chaos this has caused some of you. I really tried to kick this shit. Love you all.”