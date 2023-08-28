South Carolina Hotel Among The 15 Most Beautiful Resorts In The U.S.

A stunning hotel in South Carolina is receiving a national shoutout for being one of the most beautiful in the country.

Trips To Discover compiled a list of the 15 most beautiful hotels and resorts around America, basing its picks on "the hotel's selection of magnificent views, impressive architecture, luxurious spas, top-notch dining, and of course, comfortable rooms."

According to the site, Montage Palmetto Bluff, located in Bluffton, is among the most beautiful resorts in the entire country, earning its place on the list thanks to its setting among waterways and a nature preserve as well as charming cottages and access to multiple dining options, a riverfront marina and a golf course.