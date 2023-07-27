Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge 'Celebrates Being Right' About Aliens & UFOs

By Logan DeLoye

July 27, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge has been right about aliens and UFOs all along, and he wants the world to know it. DeLonge recently posted in regards the congressional UFO Hearing that took place on Wednesday, stating that he is proud of all the witnesses that "blew the lid off the UFO secrecy."

“The UFO Hearings today made history. I am so proud of the three witnesses today that blew the lid off the UFO secrecy that has been intact for decades. Graves, Fravor and Grusch are HEROES. I appreciated the shout-out during the hearing, but so many were involved with @tothestars.media to make this happen. Get your shirt now, and remember that we at To The Stars changed the world.”

According to Kerrang, DeLonge's company, To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science, has been working to make UFO information public since 2017. He often credits To The Stars for "changing the course of the world" by helping to uncover information that is currently being brought to light by multiple witnesses.

On July 26th, former U.S. intelligence officer David Grusch spoke to the House Oversight committee about "disturbing," "nonhuman aircraft" incidences throughout his career that injured "multiple colleagues of mine." Grusch could not reveal each and every detail, but concluded his testimony with: "What I personally witnessed, myself and my wife, was very disturbing.”

blink-182
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.