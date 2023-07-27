Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge 'Celebrates Being Right' About Aliens & UFOs

Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge has been right about aliens and UFOs all along, and he wants the world to know it. DeLonge recently posted in regards the congressional UFO Hearing that took place on Wednesday, stating that he is proud of all the witnesses that "blew the lid off the UFO secrecy."

“The UFO Hearings today made history. I am so proud of the three witnesses today that blew the lid off the UFO secrecy that has been intact for decades. Graves, Fravor and Grusch are HEROES. I appreciated the shout-out during the hearing, but so many were involved with @tothestars.media to make this happen. Get your shirt now, and remember that we at To The Stars changed the world.”

According to Kerrang, DeLonge's company, To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science, has been working to make UFO information public since 2017. He often credits To The Stars for "changing the course of the world" by helping to uncover information that is currently being brought to light by multiple witnesses.