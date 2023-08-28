Watch Jason Momoa Mosh With Metallica Fans In 'Epic' Video

It's safe to say that Jason Momoa is a dedicated Metallica fan.

The "Aquaman" actor was seen participating in a mosh pit at a Metallica concert in Los Angeles on Sunday night, and even shared a few clips from the show on his Instagram story. According to TMZ, he secured his status as a "loyal" fan before Metallica even took the stage, "moshin'" around during Pantera's opening set.

Video footage captured by an individual in the mosh pit shows Momoa jumping up and down with his hands in the air as fans run around a giant circle. The actor was surrounded by hundreds of fans, all clearly just as excited as he was to be seeing the "Enter Sandman" artists live. Momoa also shared a video from the concert on social media with the caption: "Fight fire with fire" (the song that was being played as the video was taken), tagging the band's Instagram handle, and their non-profit organization, the All Within My Hands Foundation.