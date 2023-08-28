"FREE YSL...TRUMP & CREW GOT A BOND...YOUNG THUG & YSL FACE THE EXACT SAME CHARGES BUT NO BOND? MAKE JUSTICE FAIR!! WE DESERVE A FAIR FIGHT TOO FANI," the sign says.



While they both were charged with violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, the Business Is Business rapper and the twice-impeached former president were charged in different cases. Trump was indicted along with 19 others who were all accused of conspiring to change the outcome of the 2020 election. Meanwhile, Thugger was indicted with 27 others in a 56-count indictment involving their involvement with the Young Slime Life gang.



Young Thug's legal team have filed multiple motions for bond ever since the rapper was arrested over a year ago. However, the judge denied each of their attempts despite offering up a $1 million bond proposal with his parent's home as collateral. Meanwhile, Trump, who's also facing very serious charges, was immediately granted bond without flight restrictions.



Jury selection for YSL's RICO trial began back in January, but so far a 12-person jury as not yet been confirmed. As jury selection for Young Thug's RICO trial continues, Trump's trial could begin as early as October.

