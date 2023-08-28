Young Thug's Dad Wonders Why His Son Is Still In Jail After Trump Got Bond
By Tony M. Centeno
August 28, 2023
Young Thug's father believes his son should receive the same treatment as former President Donald Trump, who's also facing RICO charges in Georgia.
On Friday, August 25, a photo of Thugger's pops Jeffrey Williams Sr. wearing a "Free YSL" t-shirt was posted to Instagram. In the photo, Williams poses with a protest sign that has a special message for District Attorney Fani Willis. In it, Williams demands freedom for the YSL members who are still locked up before their RICO trial officially begins. He also argues that his son should receive bail because Trump was granted bond at $200,000, and calls for Young Thug to receive a fair trial.
"FREE YSL...TRUMP & CREW GOT A BOND...YOUNG THUG & YSL FACE THE EXACT SAME CHARGES BUT NO BOND? MAKE JUSTICE FAIR!! WE DESERVE A FAIR FIGHT TOO FANI," the sign says.
While they both were charged with violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, the Business Is Business rapper and the twice-impeached former president were charged in different cases. Trump was indicted along with 19 others who were all accused of conspiring to change the outcome of the 2020 election. Meanwhile, Thugger was indicted with 27 others in a 56-count indictment involving their involvement with the Young Slime Life gang.
Young Thug's legal team have filed multiple motions for bond ever since the rapper was arrested over a year ago. However, the judge denied each of their attempts despite offering up a $1 million bond proposal with his parent's home as collateral. Meanwhile, Trump, who's also facing very serious charges, was immediately granted bond without flight restrictions.
Jury selection for YSL's RICO trial began back in January, but so far a 12-person jury as not yet been confirmed. As jury selection for Young Thug's RICO trial continues, Trump's trial could begin as early as October.