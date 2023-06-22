Young Thug Announces Plans For His New Album 'Business Is Business'
By Tony M. Centeno
June 22, 2023
Young Thug just confirmed his plans to drop a brand new album.
On Thursday afternoon, June 22, the Atlanta rapper took to social media to announce his new album Business Is Business. Thug posted the official cover, which depicts him in a courtroom with his co-defendants on both sides of him. He also confirmed the album's official release date. Thugger shared the first clue about the album in a cryptic post he made that contained a QR code for a countdown. The album will drop at the end of the countdown tonight at midnight.
Based on the massive support he received over the past week, it looks like the album might feature some of the biggest names in the rap game. Metro Boomin, Drake, 21 Savage, T.I., Chance The Rapper, Coi Leray and others shared the QR code on their social media pages. Even Gunna, who was released from jail after spending a few months locked up in connection with the YSL RICO case, reposted the countdown to his Instagram Story.
Business Is Business serves as the follow-up to Young Thug's 2021 album Punk. Since then, he's collaborated with the likes of Chris Brown, Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris and Yeat. It's also the first project to come from Thug since he was arrested and jailed on RICO charges alongside his Young Stoner Life aka YSL brethren. After multiple motions for bond were denied by the presiding judge, the "Bubbly" rapper will remain behind bars until jury selection finally wraps up and his trial officially begins.