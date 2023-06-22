Young Thug Announces Plans For His New Album 'Business Is Business'

Young Thug just confirmed his plans to drop a brand new album.



On Thursday afternoon, June 22, the Atlanta rapper took to social media to announce his new album Business Is Business. Thug posted the official cover, which depicts him in a courtroom with his co-defendants on both sides of him. He also confirmed the album's official release date. Thugger shared the first clue about the album in a cryptic post he made that contained a QR code for a countdown. The album will drop at the end of the countdown tonight at midnight.