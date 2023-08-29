2 Tennessee Eateries Among The South's Best New Restaurants Of 2023

New restaurants open all the time in Tennessee, giving locals and visitors alike a chance to sample even more delicious dishes and interesting flavors. However, the restaurant industry can be tough and not all new eateries stand the test of time. Some may fizzle out, but there are plenty of others that prove they have what it takes to stand out among the rest.

Southern Living compiled a list of the 25 best new restaurants in the South for 2023 that "stand out in an industry that's crowded, competitive, and full of talent," and two restaurants in Tennessee made the cut: Potchke in Knoxville and International Market in Nashville.

Here's what the site had to say:

"On downtown Knoxville's bustling Gay Street, what started as a temporary pop-up became a permanent fixture in the fall of 2022 in the form of Potchke deli. This place is the brainchild of co-owners and life partners Emily Williams and Laurence Faber. Both of their résumés feature stints in popular regional kitchens — Blackberry Farm for Faber and J.C. Holdway and Emilia for Williams. During the height of pandemic lockdowns, Williams explored Faber's Jewish heritage through babka baking. One thing led to another, and the pair ended up spending most of the fall of 2021 traveling through Ukraine and Moldova to explore Jewish cuisine more deeply. Upon their return to Tennessee, the deli was born — its name translates to 'fuss around in the kitchen' in Yiddish. The menu at Potchke changes often, but you can always expect respectfully interpreted takes on traditional flavors: borscht accompanied by garlic pampushki rolls, bialys draped in reddish-pink lox, and blintzes filled with vanilla-lemon farmers' cheese."

"Any lucky diners who had the chance to eat at Nashville's International Market & Restaurant sometime between when it opened in 1975 and its 2018 closure might be surprised to see it on our list of new eateries. But it's true: The International Market is back and now co-run by the original owners' children, celebrity chef Arnold Myint and his sister, Anna. But while there are many returning standbys at this beloved Thai restaurant and market — including the steam table and even some longtime employees who are deeply familiar with the way things were prepared at the original location — there are plenty of changes too. The market is more tightly curated to focus on locally made goods as well as items that are used in the kitchen, the updated decor feels fresher, and the menu has expanded to include more vegan and vegetarian options plus new dishes — like the Hatyai Thai Fried Chicken, which is made with a Thai garlic marinade and served with sticky rice and a cucumber salad. Whether you're looking for a comforting reminder of Nashville's culinary history or are interested in a novel experience, you'll find it here."

Check out the full list at Southern Living to see more of the best new restaurants in the South.