Ellie Goulding Gets Hit By Firework During Show & Keeps Performing

Goulding played it off so well that fans who were actually at the show didn't even know she had been hit. The comments section on the TikTok was full of fans who had attended the show and shared that they remembered her laughing but didn't see the firework hit her. "How did we miss this?" one fan wrote, tagging the friends they went to the show with. "OMG I didn’t realise that’s why she laughed," another wrote.

Earlier this year, Goulding dropped her fifth studio album Higher Than Heaven. The singer took to Instagram shortly after the release to share an emotional message with fans. "To be in this place, after a year or so of wondering if I could ever really emerge from under covers and from behind doors during my most anxious periods, stuck in a loop of questioning, doubting and feeling lost… whilst trying to compose myself as a mother, makes me feel beyond grateful… because it means I got through the minutes and hours I was convinced panic would consume me forever! It is an ongoing challenge… but for now I am proud," she wrote.

