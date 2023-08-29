Hannah Montana fans recognize Mitchel Musso for his role as one of Miley Stewart's best friends Oliver. While the titular star Miley Cyrus has been in the spotlight recently for her new single "Used To Be Young," which includes references to her child star past, Musso has been making headlines for less positive reasons.

The 32-year-old actor was arrested by Rockwall police on Saturday and faces a list of various charges including public intoxication and theft, according to online records.

Musso was reportedly causing a disturbance at a Lakefront Trail hotel, about 30 minutes from Dallas, around 7:15 p.m. after entering the building and proceeding to open, then eat a bag of chips. When asked to purchase the chips, Musso allegedly became verbally abusive, leaving the scene without paying.

The total bail for Musso's display of public intoxication and theft charges totaled $1,000. As for the other charges, the bail added up to approximately $1,080.

Previously, Musso was arrested for driving under the influence in 2011. He failed a breathalyzer during a stop in Burbank, California.

Once Hannah Montana wrapped up, Musso continued to work in Hollywood as one of the leads of Pair of Kings and the host of PrankStars.