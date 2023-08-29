Ohio Spot Named The 'Coolest Hidden Wonder' In The State

By Sarah Tate

August 29, 2023

Photo: Marko Geber/DigitalVision/Getty Images

When searching for fun and interesting things to do when traveling to a new area, it often pays to veer off the beaten path and the explore oft-overlooked, or possibly even strange, destinations and attractions.

Using data from Atlas Obscura, Stacker searched around the country for the "coolest hidden wonders," compiling a list of the top spot in each state, from an upside-down forest and mysterious glowing orb to a magic mushroom house and an "underwater city for the dead."

According to the site, the coolest hidden wonder in all of Ohio is the Early Television Museum, located just outside of Columbus. Here's what the site had to say:

"The Huffington Post has called the Early Television Museum in Hilliard, Ohio, 'where old TVs go to live.' And this 'retirement home' contains some antique television sets that go back to the earliest days of the 'boob tube' — as far back as 1928, the year of the first American TV broadcast, which used mechanical scanning technology (later replaced by electron beams). But don't mistake this museum for a graveyard of vintage sets because most of them are actually still in working order."

Check out the full list at Stacker.com to read up on the coolest hidden wonders around the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.