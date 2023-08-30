Chrisean Rock Confirms New Baby's Gender In Tear-Jerking Announcement

According to the ultrasound, Chrisean Rock is currently in her third trimester, which means the baby will arrive very soon. She first announced her pregnancy back in January amid her mounting issues with Blueface. Following the announcement, Blue confirmed that he was no longer in a relationship with Rock and claimed that he was not the father.



"To answer y'all questions yes me an rock are officially done it’s strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine 🙏🏽," the "Thotiana" rapper wrote on social media.



"So what happens wen you eat all ya evil words," Rock replied. "I haven’t sexually been active with no one but u n plus there’s can a DNA test… n ion need yo money I got my own I don’t need a baby Daddy I’m just having this child because I don’t want to keep aborting."



The dysfunctional duo have had several spats within the past year but they managed to keep up appearances for interviews and performances. Blueface is currently back together with his other mother of his children Jaidyn Alexis.