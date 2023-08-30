Chrisean Rock Confirms New Baby's Gender In Tear-Jerking Announcement
By Tony M. Centeno
August 30, 2023
Chrisean Rock has revealed the gender of her incoming child that she shares with Blueface.
On Tuesday, August 29, the glorified reality star revealed that she's having baby boy. She took to Instagram to debut her stunning maternity photos. Among the beautiful shots is a video of her receiving gifts at her recent baby shower. The video doesn't have any sound but you can see the "Baddies South" star tear up and cry. You can also see an image from her recent ultrasound, which shows the face of her new son.
"The last pregnancy dump befor my Baby Boy 💙 comes💫💫," she wrote in the caption.
According to the ultrasound, Chrisean Rock is currently in her third trimester, which means the baby will arrive very soon. She first announced her pregnancy back in January amid her mounting issues with Blueface. Following the announcement, Blue confirmed that he was no longer in a relationship with Rock and claimed that he was not the father.
"To answer y'all questions yes me an rock are officially done it’s strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine 🙏🏽," the "Thotiana" rapper wrote on social media.
"So what happens wen you eat all ya evil words," Rock replied. "I haven’t sexually been active with no one but u n plus there’s can a DNA test… n ion need yo money I got my own I don’t need a baby Daddy I’m just having this child because I don’t want to keep aborting."
The dysfunctional duo have had several spats within the past year but they managed to keep up appearances for interviews and performances. Blueface is currently back together with his other mother of his children Jaidyn Alexis.