Chrisean Rock Announces She's Pregnant, Blueface Wants A DNA Test

Blueface and Chrisean Rock are airing out their relationship drama on the TL — and it all started with a pregnancy announcement.

Chrisean shared on her Instagram Story on Friday (January 20) that she was pregnant alongside a photo of three pregnancy tests. "Guess how many heart beats?" she captioned the photo. Blueface was quick to take to Twitter to clarify some things about their relationship — and yes, of course, it got heated. I mean, it is "hip hop's most dysfunctional couple" after all, TMZ reports.

If you want the tl;dr, Chrisean Rock says the baby is Blueface's, but he's denying, denying, denying.

"To answer y'all questions yes me an rock are officially done it’s strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine 🙏🏽," the "Thotiana" rapper tweeted.

Chrisean Rock didn't stay quiet! She replied to this tweet: "So what happens wen you eat all ya evil words … I haven’t sexually been active with no one but u n plus there’s can a DNA test… n ion need yo money I got my own I don’t need a baby Daddy I’m just having this child because I don’t want to keep aborting."