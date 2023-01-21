Chrisean Rock Announces She's Pregnant, Blueface Wants A DNA Test
By Dani Medina
January 21, 2023
Blueface and Chrisean Rock are airing out their relationship drama on the TL — and it all started with a pregnancy announcement.
Chrisean shared on her Instagram Story on Friday (January 20) that she was pregnant alongside a photo of three pregnancy tests. "Guess how many heart beats?" she captioned the photo. Blueface was quick to take to Twitter to clarify some things about their relationship — and yes, of course, it got heated. I mean, it is "hip hop's most dysfunctional couple" after all, TMZ reports.
If you want the tl;dr, Chrisean Rock says the baby is Blueface's, but he's denying, denying, denying.
"To answer y'all questions yes me an rock are officially done it’s strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine 🙏🏽," the "Thotiana" rapper tweeted.
Chrisean Rock didn't stay quiet! She replied to this tweet: "So what happens wen you eat all ya evil words … I haven’t sexually been active with no one but u n plus there’s can a DNA test… n ion need yo money I got my own I don’t need a baby Daddy I’m just having this child because I don’t want to keep aborting."
Blueface went on. "Rock has had encounters with 10 different men in the last year until I see DNA test then it’s not mine 🤷🏽♂️" Rock replied again. "Blue tred lightly God don’t like ugly fr . Boy I don’t need you lol I want u that’s the difference," she said.
Yep, it's still going. "I know I know y'all thought she was all about me…me too lol but the facts are facts being my BM would be a blessing," Blueface said. "She must be currently drinking while pregnant that’s a red flag 🚩" Rock replied, "It’s a blessing to have a rock like me 💪🏽:
Rock fired some shots of her own. "Promise you. I don’t need a cent from u . Then wen we do a DNA test and it’s yours just know I’ll tell my children you died so u wouldn’t have a exuse to be in the child life. This my baby n dats dat," she wrote. "We broke up befor knowing I was pregnant. I still ain’t do nothing sexually with any dude. I’ll be a dumba-- if I didn’t know for certain."
He followed up his Twitter rant with "It's not a blueface baby 😂 ... Lord please 🙏🏽 ... In the name of Jesus."
Chrisean Rock also took to IG Live to address a few things about their Twitter feud — Blueface is mad, they'll get back together and if they don't, she said she'll be just fine.
You can watch that video below:
If the child does turn out to be Blueface's, it would mark his third child. He has two children, a son Javaughn J. Porter, 5, and a daughter Journey Alexis Porter, 5 months, with Jaidyn Alexis.