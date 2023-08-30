Drake & Travis Scott Perform 'Meltdown' Together For The First Time

The long-awaited performance came after Drake had to push his tour stop in Vancouver from Monday night to Tuesday night due to “unforeseen circumstances." Fans were clearly upset, but it allowed them to discover clues that would point to Drake's special guest. On social media, some die-hard fans noticed that Travis Scott's jet had landed in Vancouver the same day that the show was pushed back. There were also images of the stage that floated around online, which reportedly featured Scott's face.



Scott isn't the only surprise guest Drake has invited to his tour. Last month, the Her Loss rapper brought out J. Cole during his stop in Montreal. While they were on stage together, Drizzy tried to recruit Cole to hop on his upcoming album For All The Dogs.



“Say less, goddammit!” J. Cole replied.



21 Savage isn't able to travel outside of the U.S. due to his ongoing immigration case, but the boy managed to find decent replacements.. See what else went down during Drake and Travis Scott's surprise performance below.