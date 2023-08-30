Drake & Travis Scott Perform 'Meltdown' Together For The First Time
By Tony M. Centeno
August 30, 2023
Drake shocked fans when he brought out Travis Scott during his latest stop on his "It's All A Blur Tour."
On Tuesday night, August 29, the Toronto native welcomed Scott to the Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The UTOPIA rapper took 21 Savage's place and made his grand entrance to the tune of his new album's intro "HYAENA." During his time on stage, Scott performed his latest hits including "I Know?" and "FE!N." Drizzy eventually returned to the stage and teamed up with the Cactus Jack founder to deliver "Sicko Mode" and their latest collaboration "Meltdown." It was the first time they've ever performed the latter track together.
Drake and Travis Scott perform Meltdown for the 1st time together in Vancouver. #IAABtour pic.twitter.com/WN91ant6ff— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 30, 2023
The long-awaited performance came after Drake had to push his tour stop in Vancouver from Monday night to Tuesday night due to “unforeseen circumstances." Fans were clearly upset, but it allowed them to discover clues that would point to Drake's special guest. On social media, some die-hard fans noticed that Travis Scott's jet had landed in Vancouver the same day that the show was pushed back. There were also images of the stage that floated around online, which reportedly featured Scott's face.
Scott isn't the only surprise guest Drake has invited to his tour. Last month, the Her Loss rapper brought out J. Cole during his stop in Montreal. While they were on stage together, Drizzy tried to recruit Cole to hop on his upcoming album For All The Dogs.
“Say less, goddammit!” J. Cole replied.
21 Savage isn't able to travel outside of the U.S. due to his ongoing immigration case, but the boy managed to find decent replacements.. See what else went down during Drake and Travis Scott's surprise performance below.
Drake and Travis Scott performing Sicko Mode pic.twitter.com/yOWRMosP6p— Drake Fan Page (@DrakeDirect_) August 30, 2023
Travis Scott takes the stage in Vancouver. #IAABtour pic.twitter.com/gmt9MIYYDk— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 30, 2023
Travis Scott performed ‘I KNOW?’ and ‘FE!N’ last night in Vancouver at Drake’s #IAABTour 🇨🇦🔥 pic.twitter.com/fBEMYiy1JU— TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@dailytrvisxx) August 30, 2023