Cheesecake is one of the most versatile desserts you can ask for. You can order an indulgent chocolate-lover's dream, try a light slice with a sweet fruit topping or stick with a classic and try it plain and delicious as is. However you prefer to enjoy your cheesecake, there is a slice just right for you.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and personal experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best cheesecake in every state from "classic with vanilla and strawberry or a New York-style based cheesecake" to "something decadent, rich, and piled with toppings."

According to the list, the best cheesecake in Missouri can be found at Hank's Cheesecakes. While this St. Louis bakery has an incredible collection of cheesecake flavors, from Caramel Macchiato and Apricot Almond to Key Lime and Banana Pudding, the White Chocolate Raspberry was named the best of the best.

Hank's Cheesecakes is located at 1063 S. Big Bend Boulevard.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Every cheesecake at this casual cafe and dessert spot is worth writing home about, and fans say that one slice often just isn't enough. Perhaps the prettiest cheesecake offered at Hank's is the mouth-watering white chocolate raspberry, which has a chocolate cookie crush, baked white chocolate filling, and raspberry glaze. It tastes as wonderful as it looks, and one bite will have you calling this your favorite dessert."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see where you can find more of the best cheesecake around the country.