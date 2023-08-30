Cheesecake is one of the most versatile desserts you can ask for. You can order an indulgent chocolate-lover's dream, try a light slice with a sweet fruit topping or stick with a classic and try it plain and delicious as is. However you prefer to enjoy your cheesecake, there is a slice just right for you.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and personal experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best cheesecake in every state from "classic with vanilla and strawberry or a New York-style based cheesecake" to "something decadent, rich, and piled with toppings."

According to the list, the best cheesecake in Ohio can be found at The Cheesecakery. While this Cincinnati bakery has an incredible collection of cheesecake cupcakes, from lemon creme and Reese's to Buckeye and Strawberry Crunch, customers love to order the Oreo cheesecake cupcakes.

The Cheesecakery is located at 4825 Whetsel Avenue.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Everyone raves about the cheesecake cupcakes from The Cheesecakery in Cincinnati. The small treats are just the right size and customers love trying a few flavors (you can even get a cheesecake flight). The Oreo cheesecake cupcake is the most popular flavor. It features a buttery Oreo crust, creamy Oreo cheesecake filling, whipped cream, and crushed Oreos."

