Tom Brady's Reported Reaction To Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper Pics Revealed

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is reportedly unbothered by photos of supermodel Irina Shayk cozied up with longtime ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper in spite of their suspected new romance.

A source with knowledge of the situation told Us Weekly that Brady, 46, and Shayk, 37, "aren't in a committed relationship" one month after the two were initially spotted together last month.

“Tom has no idea if Irina is still seeing Bradley, but it’s really none of his business,” the insider said. “Tom and Irina aren’t in a committed relationship, so she’s free to see anybody she likes.”

Photos obtained exclusively by Page Six on Monday (August 28) show Shayk and Cooper, 48, getting "touchy-feely" during a shared vacation in Italy with their 6-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, over the weekend. The pcitures were published shortly after Shayk shared a series of topless photos on a rocky terrain, as well as a photo of Cooper kayaking shirtless in what appears to be the same area, on her Instagram account, though the picture of the actor appears to have since been deleted.