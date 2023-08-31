More and more Americans are wanting an alternative to the hustle and bustle of big-name cities and tourist spots. Travelers are opting for smaller, more intimate locales that can provide fewer crowds, scenic views, and experiences they won't find anywhere else. Small towns hit all these points and have more to offer.

That's why U.S. News & World Report updated its list of the best small towns to visit in America. Researchers said they "evaluated places with a population of less than 50,000 people that offer plenty of restaurants and attractions, plus boast picture-perfect natural beauty and a unique character all their own."

Three Colorado towns earned a spot on the list, and one of them was just shy of the crown: Telluride! Here's why this former mining town ranked at No. 2:

"This Colorado town woos visitors with its captivating scenery and delightful Mountain Village, a European-style resort town filled with restaurants, shops, accommodations and more. Skiers flock to Telluride's slopes for more than 2,000 acres of terrain, plus ample après-ski spots, more than 300 inches of snow and 300 days of sun annually. Year-round, the town hosts numerous festivals and cultural events, and travelers can hike, go zip lining and golf when the weather warms. Plan to set aside a day to hop in the car for a road trip along the San Juan Skyway, too."