Cheesecake is one of the most versatile desserts you can ask for. You can order an indulgent chocolate-lover's dream, try a light slice with a sweet fruit topping or stick with a classic and try it plain and delicious as is. However you prefer to enjoy your cheesecake, there is a slice just right for you.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and personal experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best cheesecake in every state from "classic with vanilla and strawberry or a New York-style based cheesecake" to "something decadent, rich, and piled with toppings."

According to the list, the best cheesecake in Wisconsin can be found at Simma's Bakery. While this Wauwatosa bakery has an incredible collection of sweet treats, and is in fact known for wedding cakes, the classic cheesecake is the best of the best.

Simma's Bakery is located at 817 N. 68th Street.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The award-winning cheesecake at long-running family bakery Simma's Bakery is 'out of this world,' according to customers. The decadent pie has a chocolate cake bottom and a layer of raspberry filling, plus a creamy, fluffy classic cheesecake filling. The whole thing is covered with a glossy chocolate ganache, and is beautifully presented."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see where you can find more of the best cheesecake around the country.