This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Classic Hamburger
By Zuri Anderson
August 31, 2023
There's nothing more iconic than the almighty hamburger. Facing many different iterations over the years, many variations of the beef patty tucked between a soft bun have emerged over the years, from smash burgers to steak burgers. Nothing, however, will ever come close to the classic -- especially with a side of crispy fries. Luckily, there are all kinds of eateries serving this beloved classic, from drive-thrus and food stalls to sit-down restaurants and hole-in-the-wall joints.
If you want to take a bite out of something delicious, LoveFood revealed every state's best classic hamburger. Writers used reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their picks.
According to the website, Colorado's top classic hamburger is the Cricket Burger from Cherry Cricket! Here's why this delicious menu item was chosen:
"A must-visit destination for burger lovers, this place is lauded as Denver's best burger dive, period. Customers praise the burgers that are made with high-quality beef and cooked to perfection as well as the casual and friendly atmosphere. Top order for purists is the classic Cricket Burger – a half-pound patty with lettuce, tomato, and pickles."
Cherry Cricket has two locations in Denver and one in Littleton.
