This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Classic Hamburger

There's nothing more iconic than the almighty hamburger. Facing many different iterations over the years, many variations of the beef patty tucked between a soft bun have emerged over the years, from smash burgers to steak burgers. Nothing, however, will ever come close to the classic -- especially with a side of crispy fries. Luckily, there are all kinds of eateries serving this beloved classic, from drive-thrus and food stalls to sit-down restaurants and hole-in-the-wall joints.

If you want to take a bite out of something delicious, LoveFood revealed every state's best classic hamburger. Writers used reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their picks.

According to the website, Washington's top classic hamburger is the Seattle Classic from Von's 1000 Spirits! Here's why this delicious menu item was chosen:

"Taking it one step further with the addition of peppered, brown sugar bacon, it might be more than just a beef patty in a bun, but it would be a shame not to include Von's Seattle Classic, as it's consistently praised for how thick and juicy the meat is. The burger patty is made of prime marbled beef and toppings include lettuce, red onion, tomato, Cheddar, and Jim's Drive-In sauce."