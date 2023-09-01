Nicki Minaj Drops New Fan Favorite 'Last Time I Saw You' From Her Next LP
By Tony M. Centeno
September 1, 2023
Nicki Minaj comes through with her brand new song as promised.
On Friday, September 1, the critically-acclaimed rapper debuted the next single off her upcoming album. "Last Time I Saw You" allows Minaj to flex her soothing vocals over an upbeat pop-type instrumental produced by ATL Jacob and Hendrix Smoke. Although it starts off with her singing, she eventually serves up a slick verse before the song ends. Minaj had previewed the song several times before she officially released it. She played it for the first time in an Instagram Live session before she posted a longer clip to TikTok earlier this week.
The song comes straight off he upcoming album Pink Friday 2. Earlier this year, she delivered her other major single "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" following other previous releases like "Super Freaky Girl" and "We Go Up." Her new song also arrives following the success of her collaborations with Ice Spice "Barbie World" and "Princess Diana" along with her other joint efforts on Sexyy Red's "Pound Town 2" and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's "WTF." She's also set to appear on Drake's new album For All The Dogs, which is supposed to drop sometime soon.
Music isn't the only thing Nicki Minaj has going for her at the moment. She recently got suited up for war after she debuted her first-ever skin for "Call of Duty Season 5". Gamers can now cop her operator bundle which comes with her exclusive pink, candy-coated weapon blueprint and a tricked-out vehicle skin.
Listen to Nicki Minaj's new song "Last Time I Saw You" below.