Nicki Minaj comes through with her brand new song as promised.



On Friday, September 1, the critically-acclaimed rapper debuted the next single off her upcoming album. "Last Time I Saw You" allows Minaj to flex her soothing vocals over an upbeat pop-type instrumental produced by ATL Jacob and Hendrix Smoke. Although it starts off with her singing, she eventually serves up a slick verse before the song ends. Minaj had previewed the song several times before she officially released it. She played it for the first time in an Instagram Live session before she posted a longer clip to TikTok earlier this week.