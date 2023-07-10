Drake Says Nicki Minaj Will Appear On New Album 'For All The Dogs'

By Tony M. Centeno

July 10, 2023

Nicki Minaj and Drake
Photo: Getty Images

Drake and Nicki Minaj plan to reunite on wax for Drizzy's upcoming album For All The Dogs.

On Saturday night, July 6, the OVO Sound founder was on stage in Detroit during his "It's All A Blur Tour" when he confirmed that he and the "Barbie World" rapper recently knocked out a new song together.

“I’m gonna give away one thing off the album in Detroit tonight, because I got a lot of love for Detroit,” Drake told the crowd. “So I’m gonna have to tell you that me and Nicki Minaj did our first song together in, like, a really long time. I got a lot of love for her."

It's been a minute since Drake and Nicki Minaj teamed up for their own song. The Young Money artists recently reunited with Lil Wayne for Minaj's "Seeing Green" in 2021. Prior to that, Drizzy and Nicki teamed up for "Only" from her Pinkprint album in 2014 and "Truffle Butter" in 2015. However, it's been over a decade since they last collaborated for "Make Me Proud" for his Take Care album. Nicki apparently heard about Drake's announcement in Detroit because she took to Twitter to share her reaction to the news.

"Dricki," she tweeted.

Drake didn't reveal anything else about his upcoming collaboration with Nicki Minaj. However, he did recently share that he's still hard at work on the album even while he's on tour. During his recent stop in Detroit, the "Search & Rescue" spitta said that his trusted producer Noah "40" Shebib was in the back of house mixing his new album. See the video below.

