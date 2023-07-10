Drake Says Nicki Minaj Will Appear On New Album 'For All The Dogs'

Drake and Nicki Minaj plan to reunite on wax for Drizzy's upcoming album For All The Dogs.



On Saturday night, July 6, the OVO Sound founder was on stage in Detroit during his "It's All A Blur Tour" when he confirmed that he and the "Barbie World" rapper recently knocked out a new song together.



“I’m gonna give away one thing off the album in Detroit tonight, because I got a lot of love for Detroit,” Drake told the crowd. “So I’m gonna have to tell you that me and Nicki Minaj did our first song together in, like, a really long time. I got a lot of love for her."